World Tourism Day 2022: 7 places to visit in India from September

Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 08:17 PM(IST)

Today is World Tourism Day, it has been marked every year on September 27 since 1980. This day is marked as a reminder that tourism is important for being more than just a quick getaway but the way it affects the political, socio-cultural, and economy of any country. 

This includes India which is home to at least 40 UNESCO world heritage sites and has a plethora of sites and landscapes from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with the monsoon season nearly ending in the country. Here is a list of 7 places recommended by Forbes Advisor that you can visit in September and the upcoming months in 2022. 
 

Spiti Valley, Ladakh

Spiti Valley is known for its mesmerising beauty and ancient Buddhist monasteries, among other things. The cold desert is located northeastern part of India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh between India and Tibet.

This destination is also perfect for trekking and camping enthusiasts or adventure lovers. The valley usually opens up in the month of May and by mid-September, till February it is the perfect time for a winter vacation in the mountains. (Photo: @BeingHimachali)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Araku Valley has immense scenic beauty with several waterfalls and is also known for its coffee plantations. Located at an altitude of 911 m above sea level, the hill station is ideal for nature lovers, with its peaceful, lush green forests and a hospitable population that follows tribal culture and shares their culture and art with tourists. (Photo: @Tourism_AP)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lakshadweep

The Lakshadweep is a group of at least 36 islands, known for its pristine beaches and lush green landscape. It is India’s smallest Union Territory with 12 atolls, three reefs, five submerged banks and ten inhabited islands. The best time to visit is from the end of September to March. (Photo: @juhiesingh)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is known for its rich cultural heritage with Rajputana-style palaces built. It was also the capital of the former royal kingdom. It is also dubbed the “City of Lakes”, given the number of lakes that are a part of the city. (Photo: Museums Of India)

(Photograph:Others)

Wayanad, Kerala

In the northern hills of Kerala, Wayanad, a beautiful district is famous for its camping and trekking trails with several waterfalls, caves, rich biodiversity and wildlife. It is ideal for both nature and adventure enthusiasts. (Photo: kerelatourism.org)

(Photograph:Others)

Kausani, Uttarakhand

Kausani is a picturesque hill station with a beautiful view of the Himalayan peaks like Trishul, Nanda Devi, and the mighty Panchachuli. It is surrounded by forests and is also called a paradise for bird lovers where you can spot more than 50 different species of birds. The place is also rightly called “The Switzerland of India”. The ideal time to visit Kausani is from September to May. (Photo: @AkashvaniAIR)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty’s vast expanse of tea plantations and mesmerising landscape has rightly earned the title of “Queen of Hill Stations”, it is a part of the Western Ghats and among the oldest mountain ranges located between three states Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo: @RailMinIndia)

(Photograph:Twitter)

