/World Theatre Day 2026: Laurence Olivier, Katharine Hepburn- 8 iconic theatre personalities who made history in drama

On March 27, the world celebrates World Theatre Day. They are bonafide stars of the big screen and they have made an indelible mark in theatres as well through their powerful performances. These actors are stars on stage as well as the big screen.
Besides earning widespread acclaim for their versatile roles in films and TV shows, stars like Anupam Kher, Denzel Washington, Laurence Olivier, and others have also been iconic theatre personalities who have made a lasting mark in the field of drama. Take a look.
Kher is an Indian actor, director, and producer who primarily works in Hindi cinema and has earned a significant reputation through his acclaimed work over many years. Before appearing in films, he dedicated many years of his career to theatre, beginning his journey at the National School of Drama. The 1982 production of Desire Under the Elms at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre marked his first play.
Laurence Olivier was a renowned English actor and filmmaker who dominated the British stage for decades. Before achieving success in films, he built his reputation by naturally portraying Romeo and Mercutio, as well as through iconic stage roles such as Hamlet and Richard III.
Naseeruddin Shah is an Indian actor known for his notable roles in Hindi cinema and for starring in various international productions. Before making headlines in movies, the actor profoundly gave multiple iconic roles, including Waiting for Godot, Einstein, and numerous stories by Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto.
The American actress Hepburn was not just a prolific star but also made her presence felt on stage. She received much praise for her theatre roles, defining spirited performances with a touch of magic in Coco and The West Side Waltz, for which she also received nominations.
Pankaj Tripathi is a man who has showcased his charismatic persona in multiple movies and TV shows and has built a massive fan base. The actor not only pours his magic into films but also sharpens his skills, rooted in profound theatre training. A graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, Tripathi transitioned from theatrical stages in Bihar to one of the most versatile actors who has made a mark in drama.
Washington is one of the most prolific American actors, producers, and directors. He is admired for his charisma, dedication, and the way he inspires audiences with his craft. Spreading his charm on-screen, he is a theatre artist too who gave numerous iconic roles in Broadway revivals and Shakespearean plays, including his Tony-winning performance in Fences (2010).
Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in world cinema, Khan had a career spanning more than 30 years, featuring his great contribution to the stage through intense theatre roles and teleplays before transitioning to television and film.
In projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Family Man series, Aligarh, and many others, Manoj Bajpayee’s intense performances have been consistently praised. Alongside his screen work, he has also made a name for himself in theatres, with stage roles in plays such as Netua and Apna Morcha.