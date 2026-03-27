/World Theatre Day 2026: Laurence Olivier, Katharine Hepburn- 8 iconic theatre personalities who made history in drama

Pankaj Tripathi is a man who has showcased his charismatic persona in multiple movies and TV shows and has built a massive fan base. The actor not only pours his magic into films but also sharpens his skills, rooted in profound theatre training. A graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, Tripathi transitioned from theatrical stages in Bihar to one of the most versatile actors who has made a mark in drama.