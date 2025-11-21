World Television Day 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan- Bollywood who made their debut on television

It's World Television Day, today. Here, take a look at the list of notable Bollywood celebrities who made their debut on television and had featured in iconic shows before making their move to cinema.
Happy World Television Day! TV shows have been an integral part of our lives. So many of the prominent faces of Indian cinema first started their acting journey on the small screen. Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, and many others, began their careers on television before rising to fame on the big screen.
The versatile Ayushmann Khurrana began his journey to fame from the highly acclaimed reality show MTV Roadies. He then went on and became a popular radio jockey and a video jockey. Khurrana got his breakthrough in movies with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, co-starring with Yami Gautam, which was an instant hit. Since his 2012 debut in Vicky Donor, Ayushmaan has consistently delivered outstanding performances in Bollywood.
Global icon Shah Rukh Khan began his career with popular television serials such as Fauji and Circus. A major turning point in his life came after the loss of both his parents, which forced him to make the prompt decision to move to Mumbai and pursue a full-time film career. He then climbed the stairs of success with his debut film Deewana in 1992. The movie became an instant box-office hit and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
The glamorous Vidya Balan began her acting journey at the age of 16 with the TV sitcom Hum Paanch in 1995. Balan's breakthrough in films came from the movie Parineeta in 2005. The actress showcased her prolific acting skills and hence rose to fame, while becoming a pioneering female lead in numerous projects.
Sushant Singh Rajput, one of Bollywood’s most talented and charismatic actors, passed away on 14 June 2020. He was the finest actor of Indian cinema, who successfully transitioned his journey from a popular television actor in Pavitra Rishta to a major Bollywood star with notable films such as Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, and many more.
One of Bollywood’s most notable actors, Irrfan Khan, made a remarkable journey from being a television actor to becoming an internationally acclaimed star. He appeared in several popular TV shows, including Chanakya, one of Doordarshan’s most well-known series. Showcasing his immense talent, dedication, and versatility, his life took him from television to Bollywood and eventually to Hollywood.
The beautiful Mouni Roy has a remarkable career journey. She began her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, co-starring with veteran actress Smriti Irani. Mouni gained recognition from her portrayal as Parvati Mata in the mythological series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. She later returned to television with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, which garnered her much popularity. After then, her life transitioned and made her appear in multiple Bollywood movies like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Blackout, Gold, Vedaa, and many more.