World Television Day 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan- Bollywood who made their debut on television

Global icon Shah Rukh Khan began his career with popular television serials such as Fauji and Circus. A major turning point in his life came after the loss of both his parents, which forced him to make the prompt decision to move to Mumbai and pursue a full-time film career. He then climbed the stairs of success with his debut film Deewana in 1992. The movie became an instant box-office hit and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.