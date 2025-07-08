/World's 10 busiest airports of 2024 revealed: Can you guess which Indian city made it to the list?

The Airports Council International (ACI) World has released the 2025 Edition of its World Airport Traffic Dataset, listing the world’s busiest airports in 2024 based on passenger traffic, air cargo volumes, and aircraft movements. Here's the list of the top ten busiest airports:
It is one of the two international airports in Shanghai and a major aviation hub in China ranking 10th busiest airport in the world as per the ACI data. The airport has witnessed a total of 76.79 million footfall of passengers in 2024.
Delhi airport has been ranked the 9th busiest airport in the world, handling more than 77 million passengers in 2024, according to the report released by ACI. India's national capital airport handled 7,78,20,834 passengers in 2024, improving its ranking to the 9th position from 10th in 2023.
It is the primary international airport serving Chicago, Illinois, United States, located on the city's Northwest Side, which is operated by the Chicago Department of Aviation. This airport has witnessed the footfall of over 80 million passengers in 2024, marking the 8th busiest in the world.
Istanbul airport serves as one of the largest aviation hubs in the world, which handled more than 80 million passengers in 2024, is the second-busiest international airport in Europe and 7th busiest in the world.
This airport, often referred to by USA locals as DIA, is an international airport in the Western United States, primarily serving metropolitan Denver, Colorado, as well as the greater Front Range Urban Corridor. It ranks 6th busiest airport in the world with a total footfall of over 82 million passengers in 2024.
London Heathrow Airport is the main and busiest airport serving the United Kingdom. It is also the busiest airport in Europe for passenger traffic and handles number of international passenger traffic in the world. As per the data in ACI, Heathrow airport witnessed over 83 million passengers in 2024 and ranks the 5th busiest airport in the world.
Haneda Airport in the national capital of Japan has grown into one of the world’s busiest airports used by over 85 million passengers a year. This airport ranks as the 4th busiest in the world based on the number of footfall in 2024.
It is the primary international airport serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and the North Texas region, in the US state of Texas. Dallas Airport is also considered the third-busiest airport in the world in terms of total passengers.
Dubai Airport is the second busiest airport in the world in terms of international passenger traffic as of 2024, according to the data released by ACI in 2025. It is also the busiest airport in the Middle East as of 2024. The airport is situated in the Al Garhoud district east of the city centre of Dubai and is spread over an area of 2,900 hectares (7,200 acres) of land.
The world's busiest airport, with a footfall of 108 million passengers in 2024, is located in the south of the Downtown Atlanta district, and is named after former Atlanta mayors William B. Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson. The airport has been the world's busiest airport by passenger traffic, except for 2020, as the number of passengers decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.