World Refugee Day: Sparing thought for refugees amid Ukraine war

World Refugee Day is observed on June 20 every year to honour refugees all across the world for their courage and strength who were forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, or climate crisis.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, more than a third of Ukrainians have been displaced, as per United Nations estimates.

The Ukraine war caused one of the largest human displacements in history. This doesn’t end here. The war has entered its fourth month, Ukrainians still continue to flee from the war zone.