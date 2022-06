Around seven million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine so far since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, and more are leaving each day, with many hoping to find durable employment opportunities in the 27-nation EU.

On World Refugee Day, Brazilian artist Marina Amaral, who specialises in adding colour to black-and-white photographs, has released a series of images that show what it really means to have to flee your home.

Let's take a look at them: