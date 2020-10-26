'World Record': Lewis Hamilton's 92nd career win Formula One

The cramp

Hamilton lapped all but the three drivers behind him but it had not looked so simple at the start when he dropped to third from pole position on a lively opening lap with occasional rain complicating matters.

Bottas, who had gone ahead, was then passed on lap two by McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who had started seventh on the soft tyres, with the Mercedes pair struggling to get heat into the medium rubber.

Verstappen had meanwhile dropped to fifth after tangling with Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez, who pitted and dropped to last but recovered to finish seventh.

Bottas retook the lead on lap six as the tyres fired up, with Hamilton moving up to second, and stayed ahead until his team mate overtook him on lap 20 to lead for the first time since the opening lap.

Hamilton, whose father was at the circuit to see his triumph, reported cramp with seven laps to go but then proceeded to set a series of fastest laps.

(Photograph:Reuters)