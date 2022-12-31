World readies to ring ahead New Year 2023

Written By: Trisha Pathak Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

New Year is one of the rare occasions that almost the entire world celebrates. As 2023 starts on a Sunday, the world has different ways of preparing for the holiday. People have their cultural traditions and regional customs that will mark the end of 2022. Here are a few pictures from across the globe showing the world's different ways to prepare for the arrival of 2023.

United States

Every year, thousands of people assemble at New York City's Times Square to witness the gleaming ball drop at the stroke of midnight. Here's a general view of the 2023 New Year's Eve Ball at One Times Square.



(Photograph: AFP )

Russia

Amid the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a New York decoration Krelim star at the Gorky Park in Moscow bears a letter Z representing the Russian troops in Ukraine.



(Photograph: AFP )

China

While the country grapples with its Covid crisis, it won't back off from celebrating the New Year. The woman in the picture is a worker producing red lanterns ahead of New Year's Day in Danzhai, Guizhou (China's southwestern province).



(Photograph: AFP )

Ukraine

In Ukraine's capital Kyiv, people have decorated concrete blocks as cartoon characters for the New Year. Within the action that 'Children should not see war,' volunteers have transformed blocks, earlier used to jam the streets. They served as checkpoints at the start of Russia's invasion of the Kyiv region.

(Photograph: AFP )

Philippines

The Philippines' New Year's Day tradition involves wearing polka dots and keeping circular fruits as it is ubiquitous. Here, a worker prints names on customised calendars ahead of the new year at a shop in Quezon City, Metro Manila.



(Photograph: AFP )

South Korea

During celebrations for the New Year at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea's capital city, Buddhist followers hook name cards with wishes.



(Photograph: AFP )

Romania

In the end-of-the-year parade, young men and women participated in costumes along with musicians, police, and tourists. The event is a yearly tradition, believed to chase away the evil spirit of the coming year.



(Photograph: AFP )

Spain

Employees scour certified Vinalopo grapes at a vineyard processing plant in Novelda, eastern Spain. In a nearly century-old tradition, people eat 12 grapes as midnight strikes on New Year's Eve. The custom promises good luck to those who manage a grape and wish per chime.



(Photograph: AFP )