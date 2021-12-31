World prepares to usher in New Year in style. Check out intriguing pics.
Even as numerous restrictions due to the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus continue to dampen spirits, the world seems to be gearing up to celebrate the beginning of the New Year, 2022, with pomp and show.
Women walk in front of a 2022 sign displayed in downtown Pristina on Thursday, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo.
(Photograph:AFP)
With a pinch of art
An artist gives finishing touches to a New Year mural painted on his house in Chennai on Thursday.
(Photograph:AFP)
Music will lift the spirits
Musicians of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Daniel Barenboim during a preview performance of their traditional New Year's Concert on Thursday in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. At the concert, an audience of 1,000 people will be present.
(Photograph:AFP)
For taste buds
Palestinian bakers prepare cakes with the 2022 theme decoration ahead of New Year's eve at a pastry shop in Gaza City on Thursday.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shopping for supplies continues
People visit shops to purchase food and supplies to celebrate the New Year in Tokyo's Ueno shopping district on Thursday.