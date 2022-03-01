World poverty to rise as climate change hits food supplies

UN experts on Monday (February 28) warned about the extreme weather and climate change that is hurting the world economy. Here's a report (Source: Reuters)

Climate change impacting faster than scientists anticipated

The latest global consensus on climate science has stated that climate change was impacting the world faster than scientists anticipated, even as countries failed to rein in carbon emissions driving the rise in global temperatures.

"Economic damages from climate change have been detected in climate-exposed sectors, with regional effects to agriculture, forestry, fishery, energy and tourism and through outdoor labour productivity," the report summary said.



