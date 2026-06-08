/World Oceans Day 2026: These 7 beaches are so clean, they look almost unreal

From Australia's Whitehaven Beach to India's Radhanagar Beach, the world's cleanest coastlines combine stunning natural beauty with strong environmental protection. These beaches are also preserved through conservation efforts and eco-friendly practices, offering seaside experiences.
Located on Whitsunday Island, Whitehaven Beach is renowned for its dazzling white sand, composed of over 98 per cent pure silica. Protected within the Whitsunday Islands National Park and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, the beach remains remarkably pristine. Strict conservation measures, controlled tourism, and ongoing environmental monitoring help preserve its crystal-clear waters and thriving marine ecosystem.
Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue Island is famous for its giant granite boulders, turquoise lagoons, and soft white sand. As part of a protected conservation area, development is tightly regulated and visitor access carefully managed. Strong environmental laws and regular cleanup initiatives have helped maintain its status among the world's cleanest and most picturesque beaches.
Matira Beach, Bora Bora's most famous public beach, is known for its transparent waters, soft sand, and peaceful atmosphere. The island's remote location and commitment to sustainable tourism help keep pollution levels low. Local communities actively support marine conservation and responsible waste management, ensuring visitors enjoy a clean, unspoiled tropical paradise throughout the year.
Spiaggia dei Conigli, or Rabbit Beach, is located on the island of Lampedusa and is widely regarded as one of Europe's cleanest beaches. The protected area serves as an important nesting site for endangered loggerhead sea turtles. Strict environmental regulations, seasonal visitor controls, and regular water-quality monitoring help preserve its pristine natural beauty and biodiversity.
Grace Bay on Providenciales is celebrated for its powdery white sand and exceptionally clear turquoise waters. Strong environmental policies and well-planned tourism infrastructure help maintain the beach's cleanliness. Offshore coral reefs act as natural barriers against erosion and pollution while keeping the sea calm, making Grace Bay a favourite destination for families and snorkelling enthusiasts.
Elafonissi Beach in Crete is famous for its unique pink-hued sand and shallow crystal-clear lagoons. Recognised as a protected Natura 2000 site, it benefits from strict conservation measures that safeguard fragile dunes and ecosystems. Limited development, visitor guidelines, and regular maintenance ensure the beach remains one of the cleanest and most environmentally protected destinations in Europe.
Located on Havelock Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Radhanagar Beach is one of India's most pristine coastal destinations. The beach holds Blue Flag certification, reflecting high standards of water quality, safety, and environmental management. Surrounded by lush tropical forests, it is carefully protected from littering and excessive tourism, offering visitors a tranquil natural retreat.