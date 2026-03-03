/World Obesity Day 2026: Top 5 countries with the lowest obesity levels; is India on the list?

While we often talk of the countries where obesity rates are at all time high, there are also countries which have low obesity. The reasons are not always something to rejoice though.

Pacific island nations dominate the top obese countries, with Nauru leading at 61% obesity; factors include dietary changes, fast food prevalence, and possible genetic predispositions. As of early 2026, the countries with the lowest adult obesity rates are primarily located in Asia and Africa, driven by traditional diets, lower processed food consumption, poverty, and more.