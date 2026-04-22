/Nuclear threat looms as more countries push for nuclear weapons in unsafe world

Grossi also warns that any deal between Trump and Iran would yield no results without the UN involved. “We know Iran very, very well, all the facilities. We are the only ones who could guarantee absolute impartiality in the work," he said. The UN has effectively been out of the picture ever since the US, under Trump, withdrew from several institutions and treaties. Iran has also now allowed the inspection of its enrichment facilities ever since the bombings in the summer of 2025.