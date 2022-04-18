World Heritage Day 2022: Here are some most famous heritage sites in India

Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 03:02 PM(IST)

There are 40 World Heritage Sites as of 2022. From Great Himalayan National Park Conservation to the Taj Mahal, there are 32 cultural, seven natural sites. Khangchendzonga National Park is of mixed type.

All you need to know about World Heritage Day 2022

World Heritage Day is observed on April 18 annually to raise awareness about conserving and preserving our legacy from the past and living it the heritage sites in a way that they are safely passed on to the future generations.

"The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) seeks to encourage the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity," UNESCO noted.

When we talk about India, there are 40 World Heritage Sites as of 2022. From Great Himalayan National Park Conservation to the Taj Mahal, there are 32 cultural, seven natural sites. Whereas, Khangchendzonga National Park is of mixed type.

Here's a list of the popular heritage sites in India:

(Photograph:Agencies)