Stanley Ka Dabba

Amole Gupte's 2011 offering 'Stanley Ka Dabba' is not so much about food as it is about what food represents to a young child. It is about the longing for love, for normalcy, for a meal packed in a tiffin box by someone who cares. The story revolves around a young boy Stanley (Partho Gupte) who comes to school with a ready smile but has a heartbreaking backstory that nobody can guess. And always, there is the recess when everyone opens their tiffin boxes and Stanley never has anything to eat. And looming in the backdrop is an angry, greedy, rampaging teacher (Amole himself) itching to steal everyone's food.



Stanely somehow gets by because of the generosity of his friends and the love of his favourite teacher (Divya Dutta) but the film poignantly points out how all children deserve a lovingly cooked meal, warmth, and nourishment. The film reveals who Stanley is right at the end to shake the audience up and to remind them that there are millions of Stanleys who go without food and care everyday and need our help.

