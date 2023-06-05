World Environment Day: Celebrities' contribution to the environment

Many Bollywood celebrities have switched to eco-friendly habits and are playing their part in saving the environment. From campaigning and switching to metal straws to not using air conditioners at all, these celebrities reveal their habits and tips for a greener environment. Their fans have been motivated to act and make a difference through their pursuit of sustainable development. On this World Environment Day, gain an insight into celebrity habits to save the planet.

Neha Dhupia has switched to e-bikes

Indian actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad have switched to electronic bikes instead of cars for shorter distances. She also does not use single-use plastic and avoids water wastage while brushing her kid's teeth. This shows the fans even a small change makes a huge difference.

Palak Tiwari and her sippy cup

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak claims that she has entirely switched to reusable make-up pads and reusable sippy cups which she carries everywhere. Make-up wipes and plastic bottles are the enemies of environment. She also only buys products with sustainable packaging.

Priyanka Chopra's environment-friendly initiatives

UNICEF’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra is famous for her passion towards environmental causes. She actively participates in initiatives aimed at a sustainable future for upcoming generations. Priyanka has supported various environmental campaigns, including the ‘Greenathon’ campaign, which supports eco-friendly habits to shape a better tomorrow. She also advocates against the use of crackers during Diwali.

John Abraham doesn't drive around in cars

Pathaan star and animal lover John Abraham promotes animal adoption instead of buying pets from breeders. He participates in initiatives like the PowerLight a Village campaign, which aims to provide solar power energy to villages in India. He also urges people to switch from four-wheeler vehicles to two-wheelers which save fuel. John’s efforts contribute to creating a sustainable and kind environment for humans as well as animals.

Dia Mirza's personal loss due to pollution

UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, Dia Mirza says she has lost her mother to lung cancer because of environmental pollution. This sparked an urge to save the environment at a global level. An ambassador for Wildlife Trust of India and a member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, she also has three separate sustainable brands, namely Beco India, Greendigo and Allter and Shumee.

