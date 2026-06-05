/World Environment Day 2026: THIS Indian state became the first to ban plastic and public urination

World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5. Leading India’s environmental efforts is the small state of Sikkim. From banning plastic bags to making toilets mandatory, here is a look at its green policies.
World Environment Day is observed worldwide on June 5 each year, with a core focus on climate change. The day encourages communities and individuals to learn more about their surroundings, environmental challenges and sustainable practices.
India has taken several steps to tackle environmental pollution and work towards a sustainable future. Sikkim has emerged as a trailblazer, becoming the first state to ban disposable plastic bags in 1989.
A small state nestled in rugged mountainous terrain, Sikkim has achieved several firsts in environmental policymaking. Strict regulations on single-use plastics and packaging have been enforced to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem it hosts.
In 2016, Sikkim took two major steps. First, it stopped the use of packaged drinking water in government offices and at government events. Second, it banned the use of Styrofoam and thermocol disposable cutlery, such as plates, across the state. The move was aimed at reducing toxic plastic pollution while also addressing the growing waste problem.
Sikkim has also taken significant steps towards chemical-free agriculture. Two decades ago, it banned the import and sale of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. In 2016, it became not only India’s but also the world’s first 100 per cent organic state.
Sikkim is also India’s first state to eliminate open defecation, making sanitary toilets mandatory in homes for residents seeking government benefits or wishing to contest village-level elections. The state also banned firecrackers in 2014 to curb noise and air pollution.
The efforts of north-eastern states towards sustainable practices have been widely recognised, including by the United Nations (UN). People across India are marking World Environment Day through plantation drives, awareness campaigns, nationwide clean-up initiatives and much more.