World Cup 2023: IN PICS - Five top moments from India's stunning victory against South Africa

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023: India played a complete game to outclass South Africa in the top-of-the-table clash in front of a packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday (Nov 5) evening. Right from the toss, India bossed the game and pinned the Proteas on the mat before applying the finishing touches in the second innings. Here are the top 5 moments from the match:

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill get India off to a flyer

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came off the blocks in blistering manner and tore apart the South African bowling lineup. Skipper Sharma understood the pitch would play slow later so taking advantage of the powerplay was extremely important. In hindsight, Sharma's innings allowed Virat Kohli and other batters to bide their time and get settled on a tricky wicket.

(Photograph: AFP )

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli reached his 49th ODI century in front of a boisterous 70,000 Eden Gardens crowd against South Africa to equal Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. Kohli had to work extremely hard for the milestone as the pitch was slow and two-paced at times. Kohli did just that as he got dug in and grafted an innings that secured eighth consecutive win for India at the ongoing World Cup.

(Photograph: AFP )

Jadeja weaves his magic

After the end of Indian innings, all eyes were on Ravindra Jadeja as the pitch had enough in it to offer something to a bowler of his calibre. The left-arm orthodox did not disappoint and walked away with a fifer (9-1-33-5) that dismantled the South African batting lineup.

(Photograph: AFP )

Brilliant cameos from Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

While Virat reached his milestone, batting remained difficult on the sluggish track. Although India recalibrated their plans to reach anywhere near 300, late cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 off 14) and Ravindra Jadeja (29 off 15) ensured that the team posted an above-par target of 327.

(Photograph: AFP )

India crush South Africa by 243 runs

Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Lungi Ngidi off a drifter to gift India a massive 243-runs victory over South Africa. In the end, the top-of-the-table clash turned out to be a one-sided affair as India outclassed the Proteas in all departments of the game.

(Photograph: AFP )