World Cup 2023, Australia vs New Zealand: Top 5 moments of the match

Written By: Gautam Sodhi Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Australia and New Zealand played perhaps the match of the World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala, with the result getting decided on the last ball of the game. Several players starred in this thriller, and there were many game-changing moments. Let’s look at the top five moments of the day.

Head-Warner record opening stand (Source - X)

Travis Head and David Warner put the New Zealanders on the back foot from ball one. Head’s innings on Saturday proved why Australia was ready to risk an injured player in the final 15 for CWC. The left-handed pair added 175 for the first wicket inside 20 overs, providing the right platform for batters to come and score at will.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Trent Boult’s last-over finish (Source - X)

Following the Aussie onslaught, they looked certain to cross the 400-run mark for the first time in this edition, but it was Trent Boult’s brilliant last over, wherein he picked three crucial wickets, to restrict Australia to 388.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Daryl Mitchell’s wicket (Source - X)

All Kiwi batters are dangerous on their day, but Daryl Mitchell looked in ominous touch, coming off fresh from scoring a maiden World Cup hundred against India in the last match. His wicket brought calmness to the Aussie dressing room. Zampa removed him on 54, caught in deep.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rachin Ravindra’s approach (Source - X)

Rachin Ravindra is the emerging player of the tournament. Having already smashed two incredible hundreds in the second innings - against ENG and AUS, Rachin was the star for the BlackCaps in Dharamsala, hitting 116. His knock kept New Zealand in the chase.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Stunning last over by Starc (Source - X)

With 19 needing to win from the last over, considering in-form Jimmy Neesham was there, Starc needed to bowl six perfect deliveries, and he did. Courtesy of a run out on a penultimate over, Australia secured a win over New Zealand by five runs.

(Photograph: Twitter )