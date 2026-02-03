/World Cancer Day 2026: Top 10 countries with highest cancer rates

Cancer incidence varies significantly by country due to lifestyle, screening, ageing populations, and healthcare systems. According to data collated from the government website of each nation, the top 10 countries with the highest Age-Standardised Incidence Rate of cancer are as follows
The Australian government projects the age-standardised cancer incidence rate will be 468-618 cases per 100,000 persons. In 2025, it is estimated that 169,759 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Australia. The data suggests that around 2 in 5 people, or 43 per cent, will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85.
The number of people diagnosed with cancer is projected to be 30,000 in 2025. According to data from Liv, 438.0 per 100,000 people. This high figure is largely influenced by New Zealand's significant rates of skin cancer, and the overall age-standardised mortality rate is 109.5 deaths.
Denmark has 426.0 cases per 100,000 people. It is among the highest among European nations. A significant proportion of cancer deaths in people under 75 years old are considered potentially avoidable. Approximately 394,000 people in Denmark are currently living with or have previously had a cancer diagnosis, and cancer cases are expected to rise by 18 per cent.
In the Netherlands, the age-standardised rate for both sexes combined is approximately 418 per 100,000 people. Approximately 132,000 new cases are recorded each year and 46,000 deaths annually, with a rate of 256 per 100,000, which is 8% higher than the EU average.
Approximately 41,654 cancers or related tumours are diagnosed annually in Ireland get cancer being diagnosed each year, including both invasive and non-invasive cancers. In Ireland, the combined age-standardised incidence rate for all invasive cancers excluding non-melanoma skin cancer is approximately 373 per 100,000 people
Approximately 38,811 new cases were reported in the new yearly cycle. The number of cancer cases per 100,000 people has, however, decreased in recent years, to 357. With a high number of skin cancers and a high survival rate.
The rate of new cases of cancer of any site was 352.2 per 100,000 men and women per year, while the death rate was 145.4 per 100,000 men and women per year. The data is adjusted for a cumulative period of 2018–2022 cases and 2019–2023 deaths. Estimated new cases in 2025 stood at 2,041,910.
In Canada, approximately 254,800 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2025. Approximately 345.9 cases per 100,000 population. Prostate cancer is projected to account for about one-fifth or 23 per cent of all new cancer cases in males, and breast cancer one-quarter or 26 per cent of all new cancer cases in females.
According to the National Cancer Institute (INCa) and Santé publique France, appx. 433,000 new cases are expected annually with a rate of 339 per 100,000, which puts it among the top 10 in the world. However, these data contain Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC), which are rarely fatal.
Hungary has approximately 336 deaths per 100,000 people, with approximately 70,816 new cases recorded in the most recent annual data. This is due to daily smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity.