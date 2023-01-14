Wondering where to plan your next trip? Here are the top 10 destinations of 2023

Jan 14, 2023

Planning your next big trip this year but struggling to decide on a perfect destination? Well, here's a list of the top places that made it to the best “52 Places to Go list for 2023”, released by The New York Times. The destinations were curated based on four main elements that make us want to travel and explore the world – natural beauty, culture, adventure and most importantly food. Most of the destinations offer the travellers all those elements as well as a lot more fun and exploration.

1. London, UK

It is well known that London is one of the best cities in the world, but this time it emerged as the top favourite, leaving behind travel destinations in New Zealand, Japan and the United States. Clinching the top spot, the magnificent city's new openings like the glitzy Elizabeth line, and revamped Battersea Power Station were the highlights to look forward to in 2023.

2. Morioka, Japan

The cities of Morioka and Fukuoka in Japan took the second spot. The newspaper highlighted how Morioka “is often passed over or outright ignored” as foreign tourists keep thronging Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo. Morioka is “a walkable gem without the crowds, just a short bullet train ride from Tokyo,” stated The New York Times, highlighting how the city stands as a unique combination of traditional Japanese and Western-style architectures, the former belonging to Taisho era in the 20th century.

3. Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Arizona

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is among the most photographed destinations on earth. The valley is filled with sandstone rock formations which have been sculpted over time and are 400 to 1,000 feet in height above the valley. The valley, which is surrounded by buttes, mesas and a desert environment, is indeed one of the world's natural wonders.

4. Kilmartin Glen, Scotland

Scotland's Kilmartin Glen is among the most important prehistoric sites in Britain and yet hardly receives visitors. Travellers can amaze at majestic stone circles, concentric rings' rock carvings, and standing slabs. The authorities have re-opened Kilmartin Museum, with additional exhibits, to refresh the past history and explore the relics of the region and its flourishing natural life.

5. Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, which made it to the fifth position, was lauded for being the culinary capital. “Auckland is usually considered the entry point for the rest of New Zealand’s natural attractions, but travellers just passing through can miss that it’s also the culinary capital (sorry, Wellington),” the newspaper read. “Restaurants that have been germinating while the country’s borders were closed are now ready to be sampled by all,” it said, as it invited the world to explore the gastronomical delights.

6. Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs in California was once said to be movie stars' proverbial playground but now this is the best laid-back destination for those who are looking for a desert getaway. With an emphasis on art and design, Palm Springs emerges as the perfect combination of sophistication and nature.

7. Kangaroo Island, Australia

As per The New York Times, Australia's Kangaroo Island is "incredible wildlife, breathtaking ocean views and its status as an ecological haven - like a zoo without fences". The newspaper emphasised on Seal Bay National Park, Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre at Parndana, and Southern Ocean Lodge.

8. Vjosa River, Albania

The Vjosa River in Albania was ranked as the 8th place to travel in 2023. The newspaper emphasised on the project "To protect Vjosa" after the Albanian government decided to construct an HPP along the river.

9. Accra, Ghana

The world of food in Accra is typically divided into two types like “chop bars”, which serve cheap and traditional meals like fufu (cooked using yams or green plantains, pounded cassava) served with spicy tomato soup, and costly restaurants that offer food at the foreign fare. People travelling to Accra can explore the wave of entrepreneurs and chefs who are working to bridge the gap by innovating local cuisine.

10. Tromso, Norway

The Arctic capital, Tromso, has a plethora of activities to offer to anyone visiting the place. People can enjoy vibrant city life as well as explore Arctic wildlife. It is a favourite destination to watch the Northern Lights as well as the Midnight Sun, and people from all parts of the world travel every year to Tromso to visit their dream destination.

13. Kerala, India

The Indian state of Kerala also made it to the list of best travel destinations, as it was ranked at the 13th spot. As per the report, Kerala is best known for its culture, backwater lagoons, cuisine and beaches. It also emphasised on the state's responsible tourism destinations like Kumarakom and Maravanthuruthu.

