Women's T20 Challenge: From Smriti Mandhana to Mithali Raj, players arrive at UAE in full PPE kits

Women's T20 Challenge: Players will undergo quarantine in UAE (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

All the players will need to undergo a 6-day quarantine period upon arriving in the UAE. They will be tested for COVID-19 thrice in this period. However, Australian players won’t be seen playing in the much-awaited Women’s T20 Challenge due to the Women’s Big Bash League, set to start from October 25.

