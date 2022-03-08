Women's day special: 10 Bollywood golden era actress for whom Lataji loved to sing for

Nargis

“She lived in Marine Drive, quite close to Walkeshwar where I stayed. So we met at home as well as the recording studios. She used to be present for all the song recording of Raj Kapoor’s films. I remember she would bring sandwiches to the studios and feed all of us. Jaane kahan gaye wohdin! She was a woman with great poise. Her lifestyle clothes and speech were always proper. I never saw her improperly dressed. She always wore white saris with matching accessories. And since white was my favourite colour she would send over the door-to-door sari sellers from Lucknow to my house. I have never seen her wearing non-white. Me? I wore a coloured sari once to a recording.

The chorus girls laughed so hard I swore never to dabble in colour ever again. After that I said, ‘Rang hatao, Lata.’ From childhood I preferred white. I remember I had been to entertain the jawans after Bangladesh came into being in 1971 with Nargis, Dutt Saab and their Ajanta Arts troupe.

Waheeda Rehman and Mala Sinha were also with her. We had a ball. I remember staying in a place where the floor had blood on it. I was so scared I asked my brother Hridaynath to sleep closeby. When we had to meet Mujibur Rahman. Dutt Saab briefed all the ladies to wear white. Then he looked at me and said, “I don’t have to say anything more to my sister.”

(Photograph:Twitter)