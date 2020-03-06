Women’s Day: Minds behind strong women characters that have moved audiences

With women’s day around the corner, we celebrate 5 such strong female characters that have inspired us, moved us and connected with us on a personal level. The masterminds behind these characters are men and women, who deserve recognition for their stellar visualisation and execution.

Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

A recent release, this is a film that has started a long-overdue and much-needed dialogue about respect, domestic violence and boundaries in a relationship.

Written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is an awakening call to all men and women about the deeply ingrained patriarchal beliefs we have been accepting all along. Sinha has perfected every character, be it Taapsee’s Amrita who is the lead or Dia Mirza’s Shivani or Ratna Pathak Shah’s Sandhya. Each character has a story that will connect with audiences at a deeper level and make us question everything we’ve believed in.

(Photograph:Twitter)