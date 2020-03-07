Womens day: Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, women producers who are changing the content game in Bollywood

Deepshikha Deshmukh

Deepshikha has been a true inspiration for many women out there. From donning the hat of a mother and an entrepreneur, she has now taken up the role of a producer taking forward her father’s production house Pooja entertainment.



Being Vashu Bhagnani's daughter and Jackky Bhagnani’s sister, production is in Deepshikha’s genes and she had to turn to it sooner or later. Having recently helmed the successful Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman', she has a great line-up of upcoming films including 'Coolie No. 1' (Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan) and 'Bell Bottom' (Akshay Kumar) in the near future.

(Photograph:Twitter)