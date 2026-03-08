Women’s Day special: Actresses who’ve anchored women-centric narratives in films

Laapataa Ladies marks Pratibha Ranta’s finest performance so far and serves as a turning point in her acting career. The actress brought resilience and strength while showcasing a small-town woman willing to walk the path of ambition and not let marriage bind her. Pratibha is also basking in the success of her latest release, Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, wherein she steps into the shoes of a lesbian and navigates the dynamics of a queer relationship.