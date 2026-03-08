Women’s Day special: Actresses who’ve anchored women-centric narratives in films

This Women's Day, let's celebrate the powerful women of Indian cinema who are creating their own cinematic spaces and breaking stereotypes with remarkable performances, owning the big screen single-handedly.
Challenging the male-dominated space, Bollywood actresses are moving beyond glitz and glamour to embrace their bold, complex, and layered roles across genres like thrillers, horror, mystery, and more. On the occasion of Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the powerful female forces shaping Indian cinema.
In Piku, Deepika Padukone depicts a strong‑willed woman who balances her professional commitments alongside caring for her hypochondriac father. She not only explores the complex yet emotional dynamics of their relationship but also highlights the challenging journey of an independent daughter.
Alia Bhatt stepped into the shoes of a young Indian spy in the thriller Raazi. As Sehmat Syed, the actress brings a fine balance of vulnerability and strength while serving her country with dignity and courage. Instead of relying on loud, overt nationalism, she stands out for portraying patriotism through quiet resilience and emotional sacrifice.
Triptii Dimri has been making headlines for her talent and charismatic performances, cementing her place as one of today’s leading heroines. Her bold and remarkable choices in films like Bulbbul and Qala have significantly contributed to her rising success.
In 2025, Yami Gautam portrayed Shazia Bano in HAQ. It follows the hardened legal journey of a woman seeking help for maintenance rights after being abandoned and divorced by her husband through triple talaq. As the protagonist, Yami captures Shazia’s personal struggles and how they gradually evolve into a nationwide debate on faith and women’s rights.
Fatima Sana Shaikh gained applause for her offbeat screen choice in Dhak Dhak as she portrays a headstrong woman named Shashi Kumar Yadav, who travels to Ladakh on a bike and rides a Bullet. With this, Fatima added a striking tangent to her filmography and earned appreciation for pulling off a bold, female-centric narrative.
Laapataa Ladies marks Pratibha Ranta’s finest performance so far and serves as a turning point in her acting career. The actress brought resilience and strength while showcasing a small-town woman willing to walk the path of ambition and not let marriage bind her. Pratibha is also basking in the success of her latest release, Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, wherein she steps into the shoes of a lesbian and navigates the dynamics of a queer relationship.
Kriti Sanon anchored a bold narrative with Do Patti, a thriller mystery that revolves around themes of patriarchy, domestic abuse, and generational trauma. As a successful actress who continues her quest to explore, Kriti Sanon served a must-watch with Do Patti and delivered a performance that continues to be one of her finest.