/Without these weapon, Bangladesh's Eurofighter Typhoon deal is useless! What are they?

The Eurofighter Typhoon is an air-superiority beast, designed to dominate the sky. However, like all fighter jets, it is incredibly fragile on the ground. Without a formidable long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) system (like the Russian S-400 or American Patriot) to protect the airbases, the Typhoons are vulnerable to a "first strike."

The Vulnerability: Bangladesh lacks strategic depth. Its primary airbases (Kurmitola in Dhaka, Zahurul Haque in Chattogram) are within minutes of flight time from neighboring borders.