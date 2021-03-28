'Without Remorse' to 'Ajeeb Daastaans': April guide for binge-watch

Star Wars: Clone Wars ( April 2)

Streaming on: Disney +Hotstar

'Star Wars: Clone Wars volume one and two of the animated television series is arriving this month on Disney+Hotstar. The series is set during the prequel trilogy era, in the period of three years between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The series focuses on the eponymous conflict between the Galactic Republic, which is supported by the Jedi Order.

(Photograph:Twitter)