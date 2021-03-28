'Without Remorse' to 'Ajeeb Daastaans': April guide for binge-watch

Karan Johar's upcoming anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ is an anthology of four stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani exploring relationships and much more. The cast includes Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Legally Blonde (April 1)
Streaming on: Netflix
Resse Witherspoon 'Legally Blonde' is coming to Netflix this April. Resse classic movie follows the story of a sorority girl who gets into a Harvard Law School, and there she overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer through unflappable self-confidence and fashion/beauty knowhow.
Concrete Cowboy (April 2)
Streaming on: Netflix
Chris Evangelista 'Concrete Cowboy', the Idris Elba movie about urban cowboys in North Philadelphia. Inspired by a true story, the film follows a teenager who moves from Detroit to Philadelphia to live with his estranged father. There he discovers that his dad is part of a neighbourhood community that cares for horses. The film stars Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint and more.
Thunder Force (April 9)
Streaming on: Netflix
Ben Falcone upcoming 'Thunder Force' is an upcoming American superhero comedy film. The movie follows the story of two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers. The movie stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman.
Them (April 9)
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
The new horror anthology series 'Them' is arriving this April. The series explores threats in America, set in the 1950s follows a story of a Black family who moves to the Los Angeles suburbs
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (April 30)
Streaming on: April 30
Michael B Jordan's 'Without Remorse' or Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Stefano Sollima. The movie is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy and a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce.
Big Shot (April 16)
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Disney original sports dramedy follows the story of coach Korn (John Stamos) who, after getting ousted from the NCAA, is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school.
Star Wars: Clone Wars ( April 2)
Streaming on: Disney +Hotstar
'Star Wars: Clone Wars volume one and two of the animated television series is arriving this month on Disney+Hotstar. The series is set during the prequel trilogy era, in the period of three years between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The series focuses on the eponymous conflict between the Galactic Republic, which is supported by the Jedi Order.