How did the truce come about?

The parties agreed to a two-month truce in April sponsored by the United Nations after intensified international efforts following an escalation of military operations in Yemen and Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Yemen became a point of tension between Saudi Arabia and the United States under the administration of Joe Biden, who had halted US support for offensive coalition operations.

Riyadh was already seeking to exit a war that had been in military stalemate for years before the Houthis advanced in energy-rich Marib and in Shabwa, where they were repelled by UAE-backed Yemeni forces.

The conflict is also seen as a bargaining chip for Iran, with which Saudi Arabia launched direct talks last year.

The terms of the truce deal, rolled over in June, allowed some fuel shipments into Hodeidah port to ease severe shortages in Houthi-held areas and select commercial flights from Sanaa.

Parallel talks were launched to reopen main roads in Taiz, which remains effectively under Houthi siege, but stalled.

