With three gold medals in hockey, here's how India fared at Olympics Games before independence

India has won 35 medals at the Olympics since the 1900 edition, including a hat-trick of gold before India got independence in 1947. Take a look at how India fared at Olympics Games before independence:

Paris Olympics 1900

The first Olympic Games were first held in 1896 in Athens, Greece, since then, the games have been acting as a tool to promote the spirit of sports globally.

When we talk about India at the Olympics, it was in 1900 when the country got representation at the Games for the first time, with Norman Pritchard participating in five men's events in athletics – 60m, 100m, 200m, 110m and 200m hurdles. He ended up winning two silver medals in athletics in 200m and 200m hurdles. It was India's first individual medal pre-independence.

(Image: Norman Pritchard. Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

(Photograph:Twitter)