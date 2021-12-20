With 'rift' rumours done and dusted, here's reliving 5 top partnerships between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

One of the most memorable partnerships between the two giants came in the Jaipur run-fest between India and Australia in late 2013. During the second ODI, George Bailey-led Aussies rode on their top five's fifties to post a mammoth 359 for 5.
In the run-chase, India were off to a flier courtesy Rohit-Shikhar Dhawan's 176-run opening stand. However, Rohit-Kohli took off from thereon as their unbeaten 186-run stand brought Aussies on the mat.
Their boundary-filled stand also saw Kohli register the fastest ODI ton by an Indian, i.e. 52-ball 100* (a feat which he holds to date). Rohit remained unbeaten on 141 (17 fours, 4 sixes).
(Photograph:AFP)
Rohit, Kohli lead the charge at Perth, 2016
During India's limited-overs tour of Australia in early 2016, both Rohit and Kohli gave India a flying start at W.A.C.A Ground, Perth.
While Hitman remained unbeaten on 171 (comprising 13 fours and 7 sixes), Kohli (91) gave him good company as the duo stitched a breathtaking 207-run stand for the second-wicket. Despite setting up a 310-run target for the hosts, MS Dhoni-led India lost by 5 wickets.
(Photograph:AFP)
The Colombo mauling ft. Kohli-Rohit
During the 4th ODI between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, in the Men in Blue's 2017 limited-overs tour of the Island nation, Rohit and Kohli turned the heat with their dominant display with the bat.
The duo stitched a memorable 219-run stand for the second-wicket, filled with over 20 fours and 5 maximums. During their record-stand, the pair amassed 3000 partnership runs; ninth Indian pair to do so. Both got centuries but Kohli was the aggressor in the stand.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hitman, King Kohli bring Aussies on the mat in Bengaluru
In the series decider of the three ODIs between India and Australia in Bengaluru, in early 2020, both Rohit and Kohli stood tall in the 287-run chase.
Rohit-Kohli's 137-run second-wicket stand led to the Aussies being clueless as the former remained unbeaten on 119 whereas Captain Kohli returned with an impressive 89. As a result, India closed the series with a comfortable seven-wicket win.
(Photograph:AFP)
When openers Rohit, Kohli set the tone
With the five-match T20Is on the line versus England, in early 2021, Kohli and Rohit opted to come out as openers versus Eoin Morgan & Co. in the series finale in Ahmedabad.
The superhit duo entertained one and all from ball one, matching each other with every shot, as their 94-run opening stand set the tone for India's 220-3. As a result, England lost the clash by 36 runs to concede the series. Rohit made a staggering 34-ball 64, at 188.54, whereas Kohli returned with an eye-catching 80 not out.