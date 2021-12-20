With 'rift' rumours done and dusted, here's reliving 5 top partnerships between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain the pillar of Team India's batting line-up. Here's reliving some of the top partnerships between Hitman and King Kohli:

Rohit-Kohli show in Jaipur run-fest, 2013

One of the most memorable partnerships between the two giants came in the Jaipur run-fest between India and Australia in late 2013. During the second ODI, George Bailey-led Aussies rode on their top five's fifties to post a mammoth 359 for 5.

In the run-chase, India were off to a flier courtesy Rohit-Shikhar Dhawan's 176-run opening stand. However, Rohit-Kohli took off from thereon as their unbeaten 186-run stand brought Aussies on the mat.

Their boundary-filled stand also saw Kohli register the fastest ODI ton by an Indian, i.e. 52-ball 100* (a feat which he holds to date). Rohit remained unbeaten on 141 (17 fours, 4 sixes).

(Photograph:AFP)