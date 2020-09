Fibre-glass-sheet to the rescue

The seating is done in a way that between two individuals, there is appropriate distance and a fibre-glass-sheet has been installed to separate MPs from each other. In this photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and others who have lost their lives this year



(Photograph:PTI)