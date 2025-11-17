/WION REWIND 2025: The Year of Alcaraz vs Sinner - Top Moments

Both the players finished with two grand slams each, Alcaraz won the French Open and the US Open, while Sinner won the Australian Open and the Wimbledon. And to compensate the ATP Finals won by Sinner, Alcaraz will be finishing the year as world no. 1 in ranking.
2025 in tennis will be remembered for Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italian Jannik Sinner taking over from Big Three among which only Novak Djokovic still plays. The duo faced off each other in four finals, including three in a grand slam, and finished the year with honours shared. Let's have a look at the top moments from Alcaraz vs Sinner throughout 2025
Alcaraz was two sets down and then began one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports and the tournament. The Spaniard saved three match points in the longest tournament final which went on for more than five hours to eventually win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2).
Shortly after losing at the Roland Garros, Sinner had his revenge as he beat Alcaraz in a one-sided Wimbledon 2025 Final.
Alcaraz was no match for Sinner at SW19 who won it 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
The two players met again in the year's last grand slam at the Flushing Meadows in US Open 2025 Final.
The match delivered a brilliant spectacle for fans as it started with both players winning one set each.
After that, however, Alcaraz took over and won the next two sets to win the title 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The duo met again in the ATP Finals. Sinner came out on top this time, beating a fire-breathing Alcaraz 7(6)-6(4), 7-5.
Both the players finished with two grand slams each, Alcaraz won the French Open and the US Open, while Sinner won the Australian Open and the Wimbledon.
And to compensate the ATP Finals won by Sinner, Alcaraz will be finishing the year as world no. 1 in ranking.