WION Global Summit 2022: Highlights & top quotes

Updated: May 16, 2022, 09:22 PM(IST)

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaking at the WION Global Summit said: 'Maybe war would mean the lack of peace, but peace will not indicate the lack of war.'

Without war, capitalism would be incapable of surviving: Ahmadinejad

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaking at the WION Global Summit said: "Maybe war would mean the lack of peace, but peace will not indicate the lack of war."

"Without war, capitalism would be incapable of surviving," the former Iran president remarked.

Ahmadinejad made a direct reference to the UNSC's unbalanced execution and stated that "With veto power at the UN Security Council, the world's main arms producers and exporters have assumed responsibility for ensuring global security."

"War inflicts more wounds on mankind, aggravates their wounds, and makes the problems of society more complicated and severe," he added.



(Photograph:Twitter)