LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Wimbledon 2025: Zverev leads list of shocking first-round exits. Check the others

Wimbledon 2025: Zverev leads list of shocking first-round exit of top seed players

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 16:56 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 17:56 IST

Wimbledon 2025 is heading towards a grand slam of upsets as seven out of the top 20 seed players in men's singles have crashed out of the elusive tournament. Let's have a look at those seven players.

Alexander Zverev (Germany, Wimbledon seed no. 3)
1 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Alexander Zverev (Germany, Wimbledon seed no. 3)

Wimbledon seed no. 3 Alexander Zverev lost in a nail-biting five-setter against France’s Arthur Rinderknech. The match was poised evenly, but it was the Frenchman who held his nerve in the deciding set to clinch it 7-6 (3), 6-7 (10), 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, Wimbledon seed no. 7)
2 / 7
(Photograph:Wimbledon)

Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, Wimbledon seed no. 7)

Wimbledon seed no. 7 Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti couldn’t keep up with Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, losing the match in four sets. Despite a comeback in the second set, Musetti lost 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 1-6.

Holger Rune (Denmark, Wimbledon seed No. 8)
3 / 7
(Photograph:Wimbledon)

Holger Rune (Denmark, Wimbledon seed No. 8)

Wimbledon seed no. 8 Holger Rune looked to seal the game after two straight-set wins, but Chile’s Nicolas Jarry turned the tables. From two sets down, Jarry stormed back to win 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in a five-set thriller.

Daniil Medvedev (Russia, Wimbledon seed No. 9)
4 / 7
(Photograph:Wimbledon)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia, Wimbledon seed No. 9)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (Wimbledon seed no. 9) was stunned by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in four sets. Medvedev lost two tiebreaks and couldn’t recover, eventually going down 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6 in a four-set match.

Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina, Wimbledon seed No. 16)
5 / 7
(Photograph:Wimbledon)

Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina, Wimbledon seed No. 16)

Wimbledon seed no. 16 Francisco Cerundolo started strong with a first-set win but lost the momentum against Portugal’s Nuno Borges. After winning the opening set, Cerundolo lost the next three sets to go down 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5), 0-6.

Ugo Humbert (France, Wimbledon seed No. 18)
6 / 7
(Photograph:Wimbledon)

Ugo Humbert (France, Wimbledon seed No. 18)

In a battle of two Frenchmen, Gael Monfils defeated Wimbledon seed no. 18 Ugo Humbert. Humbert pushed the match to five sets but eventually lost with the scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7), 5-7, 2-6.

Alexei Popyrin (Australia, World No. 20)
7 / 7
(Photograph:Wimbledon)

Alexei Popyrin (Australia, World No. 20)

Wimbledon seed no. 20 Alexei Popyrin from Australia was outplayed by Arthur Fery. Despite winning the third set, Popyrin couldn’t capitalise on the momentum and lost 4-6, 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 in a four-set outing.

Trending Photo

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight
3

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures
5

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?
7

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS
8

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England
7

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England