Wimbledon 2025: Zverev leads list of shocking first-round exit of top seed players

Wimbledon 2025 is heading towards a grand slam of upsets as seven out of the top 20 seed players in men's singles have crashed out of the elusive tournament. Let's have a look at those seven players.
Wimbledon seed no. 3 Alexander Zverev lost in a nail-biting five-setter against France’s Arthur Rinderknech. The match was poised evenly, but it was the Frenchman who held his nerve in the deciding set to clinch it 7-6 (3), 6-7 (10), 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-4.
Wimbledon seed no. 7 Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti couldn’t keep up with Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, losing the match in four sets. Despite a comeback in the second set, Musetti lost 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 1-6.
Wimbledon seed no. 8 Holger Rune looked to seal the game after two straight-set wins, but Chile’s Nicolas Jarry turned the tables. From two sets down, Jarry stormed back to win 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in a five-set thriller.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (Wimbledon seed no. 9) was stunned by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in four sets. Medvedev lost two tiebreaks and couldn’t recover, eventually going down 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6 in a four-set match.
Wimbledon seed no. 16 Francisco Cerundolo started strong with a first-set win but lost the momentum against Portugal’s Nuno Borges. After winning the opening set, Cerundolo lost the next three sets to go down 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5), 0-6.
In a battle of two Frenchmen, Gael Monfils defeated Wimbledon seed no. 18 Ugo Humbert. Humbert pushed the match to five sets but eventually lost with the scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7), 5-7, 2-6.
Wimbledon seed no. 20 Alexei Popyrin from Australia was outplayed by Arthur Fery. Despite winning the third set, Popyrin couldn’t capitalise on the momentum and lost 4-6, 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 in a four-set outing.