Wimbledon 2023: Kate Middleton, Brad Pitt and other stars spotted at men’s singles final match

| Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

To watch the nail-biting Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, fans from around the world gathered in London. The world's most prestigious tennis tournament attracts thousands of fans from across the globe. To watch the big match, celebrities, royalty, and other prominent personalities from different walks of life gathered today to witness the thrilling match. Dressed to the nines, several celebrities, like Duchess Kate Middleton, who brought her daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince George, Brad Pitt, and Nick Jonas, attended the tennis tournament in style. Check out all the pictures below:

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

For the first time ever, Kate Middleton brought her 8-year-old daughter Charlotte to the Wimbledon final. Prince George, who made his Wimbledon debut last year, was sitting beside his sister and father, Prince William.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield

American singer Ariana Grande and actor Andrew Garfield enjoyed the match. For the event, Grande was dressed in a grey colour outfit, while Andrew was looking handsome in beige colour suit.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Brad Pitt

As always Brad Pitt looked all excited for the thrilling match. On Sunday, the 59-year-old turned all the heads with his cool look. For the day match, Pitt was wearing a simple blue-colour shirt with sunglasses. He was sitting with filmmaker Guy Ritchie and producer Jeremy Kleiner.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was also among the many high-profile celebrities who attended the tennis match. Sonam attended the match with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and both were dressed to the nines on Sunday for the big day.



True fashionista Sonam Kapoor again managed to grab all the attention with her stylish look. For the fun day out, Kapoor wore a dazzling green checkered outfit from Daniel Lee's Resort 24 collection for Burberry. She added more glam to her look with a pair of sunglasses and a handbag.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas arrived to watch the match with her mother-in-law, Dr Madhu Chopra. For the big match, Nick was formally dressed in a cream suit with a lavender shirt and blue tie.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Emma Watson and her brother Alex.

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson brought her brother Alex as a company for the final match. For the sunny day, Watson wore a white sleeveless top matched with pink pants. Meanwhile, her brother was looking handsome in a peach suit.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton walked hand in hand outside the stadium. The couple were twinning in blue outfits. Tom was looking handsome in the blue suit; meanwhile, Zawe was wearing a black and blue floral-printed dress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Daniel Craig

James Bond actor Daniel Craig enjoyed the match with his wife Rachel Weisz at the England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hugh Jackman

Hugh looked handsome in a navy blue coat matched with a blue shirt.

(Photograph: Twitter )