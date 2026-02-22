/'War sirens': Can Yemen Houthis hijack USS Abraham Lincoln if it strikes Iran?

The Houthis have a proven track record of maritime piracy, most notably the November 2023 hijacking of the Galaxy Leader. Their preferred tactic involves descending onto the decks of slow-moving, unarmed commercial vessels via helicopter or swarming them with armed skiffs. Recently, they have upgraded to complex "swarm" tactics using explosive drone boats and UAVs simultaneously. However, executing this against a civilian cargo ship is entirely different from approaching a sovereign U.S. warship.