TVK, being the single largest party, has the first right to form the government and has staked its claim to the state Governor, who in turn insisted on written confirmation of support for a durable government.

TVK + Congress + allies is the most likely path for Vijay to become the CM, but he may still need 5 more MLAs.

Reports said that TVK is holding negotiations with Left parties CPI and CPM, VCK, IUML and independents. PMK is also a potential target for joining the government. Congress, which left the DMK-led SPA citing the need to form a secular government, is reportedly demanding Cabinet berths.

Though it was not part of the national INDIA bloc, TVK might integrate into that combination in order to add MLAs from the Left, VCK and others. This could eventually push TVK-plus towards or past the magic number of 118.

There is also speculation that up to 35 MLAs of AIADMK would join TVK if a rebellion is engineered, either for joining the government or offering outside support to TVK. This is not a confirmed formal alliance at the time of writing this.