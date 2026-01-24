LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Will US attack Iran? Top 7 most feared US military units

Will US attack Iran? Top 7 most feared US military units

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 17:27 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 17:36 IST

Amid rising US-Iran tensions, America's special operations forces remain on high alert. These elite military units specialise in high-risk missions, counter-terrorism, and rapid global deployment.

Introduction
1 / 8
(Photograph: Canva)

Introduction

With rising tensions between the US and Iran, speculation about potential conflict scenarios continues to grow. The Pentagon relies on highly specialised special operations forces for high-stakes missions. These elite units are capable of rapid deployment and precision strikes anywhere in the world.

1. US Navy SEAL Team 6
2 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. US Navy SEAL Team 6

Officially known as DEVGRU, this US Navy tier-one force handles counter-terrorism and hostage rescue. They gained global attention for the 2011 operation that eliminated Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Their maritime capabilities make them vital for operations near the Persian Gulf and coastal regions.

2. US Army Delta Force operatives
3 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. US Army Delta Force operatives

The Army's 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta specialises in complex hostage rescues and reconnaissance. Often operating in civilian clothes, they focus on high-value targets and dismantling terror networks. They are the primary land-based counter-terrorism unit for the US military.

3. US Army 75th Ranger Regiment
4 / 8
(Photograph: US Army)

3. US Army 75th Ranger Regiment

These elite infantry troops are experts in seizing airfields and conducting direct action raids. Rangers can deploy rapidly anywhere in the world within 18 hours to secure key targets. They often support tier-one units by securing perimeters during high-risk missions.

4. US Army Green Berets capabilities
5 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. US Army Green Berets capabilities

Special Forces groups, known as Green Berets, excel in unconventional warfare and foreign internal defence. They are trained to organise and lead local guerilla forces behind enemy lines. Their language skills and cultural training are crucial for long-term strategic operations in foreign territories.

5. US Army Aviation 160th SOAR pilots
6 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. US Army Aviation 160th SOAR pilots

The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment provides helicopter support for special operations. Known as Night Stalkers, they fly heavily modified Chinooks and Black Hawks in zero visibility. They insert and extract commandos deep inside hostile territory under cover of darkness.

6. US Marine Corps Marine Raider Regiment
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. US Marine Corps Marine Raider Regiment

Part of the Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, Raiders specialise in direct action and special reconnaissance. Drawing on their amphibious heritage, they operate effectively in coastal and maritime environments. They conduct foreign internal defence and counter-insurgency operations alongside allied forces.

7. US Air Force Air Force Pararescue
8 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. US Air Force Air Force Pararescue

These are the only US military force dedicated specifically to combat search and rescue operations. Pararescuemen, or PJs, recover downed pilots and isolated personnel from behind enemy lines. They are medically trained to treat combat trauma during evacuation missions in hostile zones.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 Scottish batters with most runs in T20 World Cup
5

Meet top 5 Scottish batters with most runs in T20 World Cup

‘Republic Day 2026’: 7 things that make this year’s parade unique
7

‘Republic Day 2026’: 7 things that make this year’s parade unique

'Iranian anti-ship missiles': How destructive are they?
8

'Iranian anti-ship missiles': How destructive are they?

'World’s leading hypersonic missile arsenal': What are the 5 key components of China’s arsenal?
6

'World’s leading hypersonic missile arsenal': What are the 5 key components of China’s arsenal?

Can Iran hack it? Which is Israel’s most advanced drone
8

Can Iran hack it? Which is Israel’s most advanced drone