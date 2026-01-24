/Will US attack Iran? Top 7 most feared US military units

Amid rising US-Iran tensions, America's special operations forces remain on high alert. These elite military units specialise in high-risk missions, counter-terrorism, and rapid global deployment.
With rising tensions between the US and Iran, speculation about potential conflict scenarios continues to grow. The Pentagon relies on highly specialised special operations forces for high-stakes missions. These elite units are capable of rapid deployment and precision strikes anywhere in the world.
Officially known as DEVGRU, this US Navy tier-one force handles counter-terrorism and hostage rescue. They gained global attention for the 2011 operation that eliminated Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Their maritime capabilities make them vital for operations near the Persian Gulf and coastal regions.
The Army's 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta specialises in complex hostage rescues and reconnaissance. Often operating in civilian clothes, they focus on high-value targets and dismantling terror networks. They are the primary land-based counter-terrorism unit for the US military.
These elite infantry troops are experts in seizing airfields and conducting direct action raids. Rangers can deploy rapidly anywhere in the world within 18 hours to secure key targets. They often support tier-one units by securing perimeters during high-risk missions.
Special Forces groups, known as Green Berets, excel in unconventional warfare and foreign internal defence. They are trained to organise and lead local guerilla forces behind enemy lines. Their language skills and cultural training are crucial for long-term strategic operations in foreign territories.
The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment provides helicopter support for special operations. Known as Night Stalkers, they fly heavily modified Chinooks and Black Hawks in zero visibility. They insert and extract commandos deep inside hostile territory under cover of darkness.
Part of the Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, Raiders specialise in direct action and special reconnaissance. Drawing on their amphibious heritage, they operate effectively in coastal and maritime environments. They conduct foreign internal defence and counter-insurgency operations alongside allied forces.
These are the only US military force dedicated specifically to combat search and rescue operations. Pararescuemen, or PJs, recover downed pilots and isolated personnel from behind enemy lines. They are medically trained to treat combat trauma during evacuation missions in hostile zones.