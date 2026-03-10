/Will the USS Abraham Lincoln stay in the Middle East until Iran surrenders?

The USS Abraham Lincoln leads US naval operations in the Middle East amid the war with Iran. With Washington demanding total surrender, the nuclear-powered carrier and its strike group are expected to remain stationed in the region indefinitely.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered behemoth stretching over 1,000 feet in length. It accommodates a crew of nearly 5,680 sailors and aviation personnel. The warship serves as a premier power projection platform for the US Navy in the Middle East.
The carrier is equipped to carry up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. This includes advanced fighter jets like the F/A-18E Super Hornet and F-35C Lightning II. These aircraft are actively conducting precision strikes against strategic targets.
Built to withstand severe combat conditions, the vessel represents a nearly $6.8 billion investment in American military dominance. It forms the core of Carrier Strike Group 3, accompanied by heavily armed guided-missile destroyers. The group provides comprehensive air and missile defence.
Iranian state television recently claimed that naval drones struck the aircraft carrier in the Sea of Oman. The US Central Command completely rejected these reports, stating that no missiles or drones came close to the vessel. The carrier continues its routine flight operations safely.
US forces have aggressively targeted military infrastructure, reportedly hitting over 2,000 sites. Washington's stated objectives include dismantling missile capabilities and crippling the opposing navy. The carrier plays a central role in delivering this overwhelming firepower.
The warship boasts two nuclear reactors that allow it to operate continuously for 20 to 25 years without refuelling. This unlimited range means the vessel can theoretically remain on station indefinitely. Its endurance is limited only by crew supplies and maintenance schedules.
The US leadership has publicly ruled out any deals short of a total, 100 per cent unconditional surrender. Given the intense military campaign, diplomatic breakthroughs remain highly unlikely. The USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to maintain its strategic posture in the Gulf of Oman indefinitely.