/Will Sinners sweep the Oscars 2026? Final predictions: Who will win and who should win

Who will win: One Battle After Another

Who should win: Sinners



The biggest and toughest category of the night to predict. At the start of the awards season, the battle was between One Battle After Another and Hamnet, and many guessed that the Shakespearean drama would be the one sweeping the season after its Golden Globe win. But as one award followed another, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has emerged as a strong contender, and it deserves it too.

Predicting this category, the biggest of the night, is difficult. But as of now, it seems like One Battle After Another might take the trophy home, having already won many awards such as the Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and others.