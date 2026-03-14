/Will Sinners sweep the Oscars 2026? Final predictions: Who will win and who should win

The 98th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, we have predicted the probable winners of the night. Scroll to check the list.
Winning an Oscar is the biggest dream for any actor, director, writer, or anyone connected with the world of cinema. The 98th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and before the big ceremony, here is the final prediction list for the night. As of now, it seems like, One Battle After Another and Sinners is going to sweep the night. Scroll to check whether your favourite one is winning or not.
Who will win: One Battle After Another
Who should win: Sinners
The biggest and toughest category of the night to predict. At the start of the awards season, the battle was between One Battle After Another and Hamnet, and many guessed that the Shakespearean drama would be the one sweeping the season after its Golden Globe win. But as one award followed another, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has emerged as a strong contender, and it deserves it too.
Predicting this category, the biggest of the night, is difficult. But as of now, it seems like One Battle After Another might take the trophy home, having already won many awards such as the Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and others.
Who will win: Ryan Coogler
Who should win: Paul Thomas Anderson
The Academy should do what it has missed in its 98-year history, honour a Black director for his fabulous work. Ryan Coogler has done a fantastic job with his vampire drama Sinners, and he deserves a sure-shot win in this category.
But Paul Thomas Anderson is not far behind in this race. Despite delivering outstanding films such as Boogie Nights and Phantom Thread, Anderson has not won a single Oscar. The two directors are head-to-head. Anderson and Coogler, along with their films, have won many of the major awards this season. But in this category, seems, Ryan is going to pick the trophy.
Will win: Jessie Buckley
Should win: Jessie Buckley
This year, a category that has often been one of the trickiest seems the easiest to predict. The Best Actress trophy will most likely go to Jessie Buckley for her heartbreaking performance as Shakespeare’s wife in Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet.
Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, and Emma Stone have also delivered excellent performances, but it is highly unlikely that they will win.
Who will win: Michael B. Jordan
Who should win: Wagner Moura
Timothée Chalamet started the awards season with a bang when he won the Golden Globe for his performance as table tennis star Marty Supreme and later the Critics Choice Award. But after Michael B. Jordan won both the BAFTA and SAG Awards for his performance as twin brothers in Sinners, the race changed dramatically.
Now it seems likely that the Black Panther star will take the trophy home. But don't be shocked if Wagner Moura wins for his performance in The Secret Agent.
Will win: Amy Madigan
Should win: Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan in Weapons is hauntingly good. Wunmi Mosaku also makes her presence felt in Sinners, and Teyana Taylor’s wild portrayal in One Battle After Another is fantastic as well.
But when it comes to predicting the winner, it will likely be Madigan, unless the One Battle After Another and Sinners wave sweeps the awards night and one of their actors takes the trophy home.
Will win: Delroy Lindo
Should win: Sean Penn
In this category, Sinners may once again take the trophy from One Battle After Another. If you have watched Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, you cannot ignore Sean Penn’s performance. He has outshone other prolific actors in the film, including Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the predicted winner is Delroy Lindo for Sinners. More than Lindo, though, Miles Caton’s performance in Sinners also deserved a nomination in this category. But don’t be shocked if Stellan Skarsgård wins for Sentimental Value.