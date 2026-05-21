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Will Ronaldo be oldest player ever to play in a Football World Cup?

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 21, 2026, 12:55 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 12:55 IST

Ronaldo, aged 41, as soon as he appears in the first match of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 for Portugal, will become the fourth oldest player ever to take part in a football world cup.

Is Ronaldo oldest player to play in a FIFA World Cup history?
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(Photograph: X/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Is Ronaldo oldest player to play in a FIFA World Cup history?

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, has been named in the squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from Jun 11. At 40+ Ronaldo, if plays, will definitely be one of the oldest players to ever participate in the quadrennial event but there have been players who have been above 40 and played in the World Cup so no, Ronaldo won't be the oldest player ever to play in the a football world cup.

Essam El Hadary is the oldest player ever to play in a football world cup
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(Photograph: AFP)

Essam El Hadary is the oldest player ever to play in a football world cup

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is the oldest player ever to play in a football world cup, when he played in 2018 edition against Saudi Arabia at the age of 45 years and 161 days.

Faryd Mondragon is the second oldest
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(Photograph: AFP)

Faryd Mondragon is the second oldest

Faryd Mondragon is the second oldest player ever to play in a football World Cup. He belongs to Colombia and was 43 years and 13 days when he last played in the world cup 2014.

Cameroon striker Roger Milla is also on the list
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(Photograph: AFP)

Cameroon striker Roger Milla is also on the list

Cameroon striker Roger Milla is also on the list of oldest players to play in a football world cup. He was 42 years and 39 days when he last played a match in the football world cup 1994.

Seven players played at age 39
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Seven players played at age 39

There have been seven players in the history who have played their last football World Cup match at the age of 39. They are: Northern Ireland’s Pat Jennings, England’s Peter Shilton, Italy’s Dino Zoff, Tunisia’s Ali Boumnijel (all 40), Scotland’s Jim Leighton, England’s David James and Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson.

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