Recent disruptions in global energy supply have renewed debate about India’s cooking fuels. India imports about 60 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and nearly 90 per cent of those imports typically pass through the Strait of Hormuz. With tensions in West Asia affecting shipping routes, the government has urged consumers not to panic and said measures are being taken to maintain the demand–supply balance. The situation has renewed discussion over whether piped natural gas (PNG) could replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.