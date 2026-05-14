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Will petrol prices skyrocket next? The hidden warning in PM Modi's fuel appeal

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 14, 2026, 16:23 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 16:23 IST

As the US-Iran war drives global crude oil prices to extreme highs, PM Modi's urgent appeal to restrict petrol consumption carries a hidden, factual warning: the current domestic price freeze is mathematically unsustainable.

The Illusion at the Petrol Pump
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(Photograph: Others)

The Illusion at the Petrol Pump

Despite the severe disruptions caused by the US-Iran war in the Strait of Hormuz, petrol prices in India have remained remarkably stable. However, this stability at the domestic pump does not reflect the soaring cost of international crude oil.

The Burden on OMCs
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(Photograph: AFP | A man walks past a billboard prices at a petrol station in Madrid on March 20, 2026.)

The Burden on OMCs

Currently, the massive gap between high international crude prices and low domestic retail prices is being entirely absorbed by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). They are selling fuel at a significant under-recovery, meaning they lose money on every liter sold.

The Mathematical Reality
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(Photograph: AFP | Motorists queue up at a petrol station amid rising fuel prices in Mandalay on March 20, 2026.)

The Mathematical Reality

The hidden warning in PM Modi's appeal to reduce consumption is purely mathematical. OMCs operate on profit margins and strategic reserves; they cannot absorb daily multi-crore financial losses indefinitely without facing severe corporate insolvency.

Eroding Foreign Exchange
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(Photograph: ANI)

Eroding Foreign Exchange

India imports over 80% of its crude oil requirements. When global prices spike, the national import bill balloons. PM Modi explicitly cited the need to preserve foreign exchange, indicating that the current import costs are reaching critical, unsustainable levels.

The Limits of Government Intervention
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(Photograph: X)

The Limits of Government Intervention

Historically, the Indian government can cut excise duties to keep pump prices low during global crises. However, with the fiscal deficit strictly monitored, there is a hard limit on how much tax revenue the government can afford to sacrifice to maintain cheap petrol.

The Domino Effect of a Price Hike
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(Photograph: X)

The Domino Effect of a Price Hike

If consumption isn't reduced and the global blockade continues, the price freeze will inevitably end. A sudden surge in petrol and diesel prices would trigger an immediate domino effect, drastically increasing the cost of freight transport and essential goods.

The Looming Threat of Inflation
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(Photograph: WikiCommons)

The Looming Threat of Inflation

This is the ultimate fear driving PM Modi's appeal. A forced correction of petrol prices to match global crude rates would result in severe retail inflation, deeply impacting the everyday economy and the purchasing power of the average Indian citizen.

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