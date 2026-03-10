/Will Israel fire another Blue Sparrow missile to end the war with Iran?

Israel used the Blue Sparrow missile in February 2026. As the Middle East conflict expands, it remains highly unpredictable if another strike will occur to end the ongoing war with Iran.
Israel recently deployed the Blue Sparrow missile to strike Tehran during Operation Epic Fury. Weighing 1,900 kilogrammes and measuring 6.51 metres, this weapon drops from the edge of space at immense speeds. It successfully targeted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 28 February. Analysts are now questioning whether Israel will deploy it again to end the current war.
The Blue Sparrow has a massive operational range of approximately 2,000 kilometres. It was originally built to simulate enemy ballistic threats for Israel's Arrow defence system. The weapon follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, making interception by conventional air defence networks exceptionally difficult. This unmatched operational reach makes it a prime tactical option for future deep strikes.
Following the initial barrage of nearly 900 strikes in 12 hours, the regional conflict has expanded. Iran immediately retaliated by launching hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones. The Iranian military has also targeted American military installations across the Middle East. As the war enters a volatile phase, Israel might deploy more advanced missiles to destroy remaining infrastructure.
What makes the Blue Sparrow exceptionally lethal is its near-vertical descent from the upper atmosphere. Conventional air defence systems usually track threats approaching at horizontal angles. A weapon dropping straight down at several times the speed of sound leaves almost no reaction time. If Israel seeks a swift conclusion to the war, this stealth capability will be highly crucial.
Iran is currently reorganising its political leadership following the destruction of the Pasteur Street compound. Any new top commanders will likely remain inside deep underground bunkers to evade aerial attacks. Israel might rely on the Blue Sparrow, or its precision-strike derivative ROCKS, to penetrate heavily fortified subterranean facilities. However, launching such an attack involves immense tactical risks.
The ongoing conflict has already claimed over 1,000 lives and caused massive disruptions to global trade. The Iranian government has additionally imposed a selective blockade on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, heightening the urgency to end hostilities.
Predicting whether Israel will fire another Blue Sparrow missile to conclude the war remains extremely difficult. The United States is actively defending against Iranian counter-strikes while maintaining a defensive posture. Another weapon deployment may occur if Iran intensifies its drone attacks on allied forces. Conversely, a strike may not happen if the current back-channel diplomatic efforts yield a sudden ceasefire.