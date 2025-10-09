/Will hypersonic fighter jets make traditional air combat obsolete by 2035?

Developing hypersonic fighter jets involves overcoming significant technological hurdles, including advanced propulsion systems, heat management, and materials science. Countries like the United States, China, and Russia are at the forefront of this development. For instance, the US is working on the SR-72, a sixth-generation aircraft designed to reach speeds up to Mach 6. China has unveiled the Nanqiang No. 1, a hypersonic passenger jet capable of reaching speeds six times faster than the Concorde. Russia's Ayaks program aims to produce a waverider aircraft capable of sustained hypersonic flight.

