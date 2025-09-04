LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Will flight tickets be cheaper in new GST slab? Quick overview before your next vacation

Will flight tickets be cheaper in new GST slab? Quick overview before your next vacation

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 19:45 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 19:45 IST

On Wednesday (September 3), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a briefing, mentioned big reforms that will change the tax slabs. 

GST bonanza
1 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Pexels)

GST bonanza

PM Narendra Modi assured the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on Independence Day, of a big Diwali bonanza with regard to GST. All the changes will be implemented September 22 onwards.

Airfare taxes explained
2 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Pexels)

Airfare taxes explained

The GST Council’s decision on air travel will not affect economy class flight tickets as taxes are maintained at 5%. But if you are looking at an upgrade, i.e. the business class then there is an extra 6% GST, which will increase the existing 12% GST to 18%.

Breakdown:

Airfare

Economy class ticket – 5% GST (unchanged)
Business class ticket – 18% GST

The real impact
3 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Pexels)

The real impact

According to the details released by the GST Council, premium services and goods will attract a higher GST, which is otherwise relaxed for other components mentioned in the list.

Tax to be levied on room tariff
4 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Pexels)

Tax to be levied on room tariff

An accommodation which costs lesser than INR 1,000 will have no taxes levied. Any stay that costs between INR 1,001 and INR 7,500 will attract a 5% GST without ITC (Input Tax Credit), which was earlier at 12% GST with ITC. A room tariff over INR 7,500 per night will have 18% GST added to the bill.

Room tarrif breakdown
5 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Pexels)

Room tarrif breakdown

Breakdown:

Room tariff per night

Up to INR 1,000 - No GST

INR 1,001 – INR 7,500 - 5% GST (without ITC)

Above INR 7,500 -18% GST (unchanged)


