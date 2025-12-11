LOGIN
Will Bonnie Blue spend 15 years in a Bali jail? Here’s what we know

Published: Dec 11, 2025, 16:19 IST

The investigation began after neighbours reported unusual activity involving a vehicle branded in a way similar to the infamous “BangBus” concept along with suspected filming of sexual content inside a villa. 

1. She can face up to 15 years — but that is the maximum penalty under Indonesian law
Indonesia’s strict Pornography Law (UU 44/2008) and morality provisions under the Indonesian Criminal Code allow for prison sentences of up to 15 years for individuals involved in producing or distributing pornographic material. This maximum applies when authorities believe there was intentional creation of explicit content on Indonesian soil. In Bonnie Blue’s case, the police have not yet filed formal charges, but they have publicly confirmed that the case falls under these sections — which is why the “15 years” figure keeps appearing in media coverage.

2. Bonnie Blue is still in the investigation stage, not the sentencing stage
Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Billinger) has been detained, not convicted. Indonesian police have seized equipment, digital devices and her passport after raiding a villa in Pererenan, Bali. She is currently undergoing questioning while prosecutors review the evidence. Under Indonesian criminal procedure, detention during investigation is common, but it does not mean a conviction is likely or that she will face the harshest punishment.

3. Historically, foreigners are often deported rather than imprisoned — depending on evidence
Indonesia frequently opts to deport foreign nationals involved in public indecency, morality offences or minor violations of pornography laws rather than sending them to long-term prison. This is because:

  • Trials involving foreigners are expensive,
  • Indonesia prefers to preserve tourism stability,
  • Deportation and blacklisting are faster and less politically messy.

Unless the police find clear evidence of commercial pornography production or distribution, jail sentences tend to be rare for tourists.

4. What triggered the case? A local complaint about “BangBus-style” activities
The investigation began after neighbours reported unusual activity involving a vehicle branded in a way similar to the infamous “BangBus” concept along with suspected filming of sexual content inside a villa. Police raided the property, detained multiple foreigners and seized recording equipment, condoms and digital storage devices. While many detainees were released, Bonnie Blue remained under scrutiny due to alleged involvement in organising or participating in the content.

5. Whether she goes to jail depends on one key question: Was pornographic content actually created in Bali?
Indonesian law criminalises production, distribution and broadcasting of explicit content on Indonesian territory.
So the outcome depends on:

  • Whether investigators find video evidence filmed locally
  • Whether she is linked to organising or monetising the activity
  • Whether the material was intended for platforms like OnlyFans
  • Whether law enforcement interprets the act as “commercial pornography”

If no hard evidence of production emerges, prosecutors often push for deportation rather than prison.

6. Her legal team is likely to argue for deportation rather than prosecution
In high-profile foreigner cases, lawyers usually negotiate for:

  • Deportation
  • Fines
  • A multi-year ban from Indonesia

This is the most probable scenario unless investigators find clear, monetised pornographic material shot in Bali.

7. So will she spend 15 years in jail? Realistically: highly unlikely, but not impossible
Based on precedent in Indonesia:

  • Deportation + blacklisting = most common outcome
  • Shorter administrative detention = possible
  • Full criminal trial & long sentence = rare but can happen if evidence is strong

The maximum 15-year sentence is legally available, but extremely unlikely unless prosecutors prove intentional, commercial pornography production in Indonesia.

