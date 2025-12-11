/Will Bonnie Blue spend 15 years in a Bali jail? Here’s what we know

The investigation began after neighbours reported unusual activity involving a vehicle branded in a way similar to the infamous “BangBus” concept along with suspected filming of sexual content inside a villa.
Indonesia’s strict Pornography Law (UU 44/2008) and morality provisions under the Indonesian Criminal Code allow for prison sentences of up to 15 years for individuals involved in producing or distributing pornographic material. This maximum applies when authorities believe there was intentional creation of explicit content on Indonesian soil. In Bonnie Blue’s case, the police have not yet filed formal charges, but they have publicly confirmed that the case falls under these sections — which is why the “15 years” figure keeps appearing in media coverage.
Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Billinger) has been detained, not convicted. Indonesian police have seized equipment, digital devices and her passport after raiding a villa in Pererenan, Bali. She is currently undergoing questioning while prosecutors review the evidence. Under Indonesian criminal procedure, detention during investigation is common, but it does not mean a conviction is likely or that she will face the harshest punishment.
Unless the police find clear evidence of commercial pornography production or distribution, jail sentences tend to be rare for tourists.
The investigation began after neighbours reported unusual activity involving a vehicle branded in a way similar to the infamous “BangBus” concept along with suspected filming of sexual content inside a villa. Police raided the property, detained multiple foreigners and seized recording equipment, condoms and digital storage devices. While many detainees were released, Bonnie Blue remained under scrutiny due to alleged involvement in organising or participating in the content.
Indonesian law criminalises production, distribution and broadcasting of explicit content on Indonesian territory.
If no hard evidence of production emerges, prosecutors often push for deportation rather than prison.
This is the most probable scenario unless investigators find clear, monetised pornographic material shot in Bali.
The maximum 15-year sentence is legally available, but extremely unlikely unless prosecutors prove intentional, commercial pornography production in Indonesia.