/Will Banksy finally be outed? But before that, here are 5 of the artist's most iconic pieces

Will the world finally know who Banksy is? The artist has been creating graffiti across the world and has made several iconic paintings and sculptures, but has never revealed his identity. But his latest piece on the Royal Courts of Justice in London has landed him in trouble.
A new artwork on the Royal Courts of Justice in London, created by Banksy, could finally reveal the identity of the secretive artist. Banksy has been drawing street art and graffiti involving social issues since the 1990s. Recently, a new artwork on the Royal Courts of Justice in London emerged, which has led to an investigation into possible "criminal damage". The Metropolitan Police said it has launched a probe into the graffiti. This incident can finally reveal Banksy's identity as if he were to appear in court, he would have to disclose his real name.
The latest graffiti by Banksy shows a judge beating a protester with a gavel. This appeared on the Grade I-listed building on Monday, prompting a swift cover-up. A screen was placed to hide the work that was also posted by the renowned street artist on his Instagram page. The caption read: "Royal Courts Of Justice. London." Now this has created problems for Banksy. Will he finally come out?
Over the years, Banksy has created some iconic art pieces across the globe. His art is mostly linked to wider world issues, and several of them showed up in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country. There is the Gymnast on Rubble, Borodyanka, which shows a female gymnast performing a handstand atop shattered walls, signifying resilience amid destruction. Seesaw on a Tank Trap, Kyiv, depicts two children playing on an anti-tank obstacle, using it as a seesaw.
Banksy's Devolved Parliament, not a part of his street art creations, is another iconic piece by the artist. It is an oil-on-canvas painting and shows chimpanzees as British politicians inside the House of Commons. The 2009 painting was initially named "Question Time", before being renamed in 2019. It sold for over $12 million a month.
Napalm is a hard-hitting piece of art showing Mickey Mouse and Ronald McDonald smiling while holding a crying girl’s hands. The girl's photo is originally from the Vietnam War, and shows a nine-year-old girl, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, fleeing Trang Bang following a bombing raid by the USA. Banksy used it to depict the contrast between how the world views the US and the way in which it sees itself.
Flower Thrower, also known as Rage and Flower Love is in the Air, was a graffiti Banksy drew on the West Bank barrier wall in Jerusalem in 2003. Since this wall divides Israel and Palestine, it is believed to have been created in protest against the Israeli occupation. It is seen as a symbol of peace, since the masked man in the mural is throwing a bouquet of flowers.
One of the most recognised and iconic pieces by Banksy is Girl With Balloon. It is a Banksy classic which the artist has used as a motif in several other places. It shows a young girl reaching for a red, heart-shaped balloon. It was the first piece of artwork in history that was made live during an auction. Immediately after being sold at an auction for $1,415,338 in 2018, it self-destructed. It was then renamed Love Is In The Bin.