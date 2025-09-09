/Will Banksy finally be outed? But before that, here are 5 of the artist's most iconic pieces

A new artwork on the Royal Courts of Justice in London, created by Banksy, could finally reveal the identity of the secretive artist. Banksy has been drawing street art and graffiti involving social issues since the 1990s. Recently, a new artwork on the Royal Courts of Justice in London emerged, which has led to an investigation into possible "criminal damage". The Metropolitan Police said it has launched a probe into the graffiti. This incident can finally reveal Banksy's identity as if he were to appear in court, he would have to disclose his real name.