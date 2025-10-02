/Will aliens invade Earth on October 29? Here’s what scientists are saying about 3I/ATLAS

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has tracked 3I/ATLAS’s trajectory precisely. According to their data, it will pass Earth’s orbit safely, at a distance far greater than the Moon. There is zero probability of collision with Earth or any major planetary body. The October 29 date corresponds to its perihelion (closest approach to the Sun), not an Earth impact. Scientists say it will not even be visible to the naked eye without strong telescopes.